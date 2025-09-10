The Page of Cups advises this zodiac sign not to presume the worst next week, according to a tarot reader

Life often challenges us with doubts and self-criticism, especially when we feel uncertain about what is coming next. For Virgos, the tarot delivers a refreshing message; one that invites you to let go of harsh judgments and embrace curiosity instead. The Page of Cups advises this zodiac sign not to presume the worst next week(Freepik)

According to tarot reader Neeraj Dhankher, Virgos are guided by the Page of Cups in the days ahead. “The Page of Cups advises against presuming the worst. The one that kills your confidence in your mind is not always right. Instead of condemning yourself, ask why you are reacting that way. Asking a curious question is more effective than asking a cynical one. You are not required to fix everything, just stay open to learn something new about yourself,” he shares.

This card acts as a gentle nudge to step away from unnecessary negativity. It reminds Virgos that not every thought of doubt or fear deserves to be believed. Sometimes, the most powerful shift comes not from solving problems instantly, but from staying open to learning more about your own emotions and reactions. As Neeraj points out, “Replace criticism with one honest question.” That single shift could be the key to unlocking confidence and inner calm.

When it comes to love, the energy next week feels soft, tender, and even a little romantic. Neeraj explains, “There is a beautiful energy surrounding the idea of watching a movie. If you are single, this moment can ignite something spontaneous in the simplest way. For partners, this moment will strengthen the bond between you without requiring many words at all.”

The beauty here lies in simplicity. Love does not always need grand gestures, whether it is a quiet night on the couch or a casual outing. Sometimes, the shared silence, the laughter at a scene, or the warmth of being together builds the strongest foundation. “The stars remind you that love may often feel warmest in these ordinary moments where comfort and trust envelop you like a gentle embrace,” says Dhankher.

By softening self-criticism, staying curious, and cherishing simple joys, you will enter a week filled with emotional clarity and heartfelt connections.