Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 21

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

People under this sign are ruled by the planet Mercury that bestows them with a sharp mind and makes them goal-oriented. So, it comes as no surprise that today your actions remain focused towards achieving your goals. Furthermore, you will not only find success financially, but also enjoy excellent health.

Virgo Finance Today

This is your lucky day, as money comes your way. Selling an ancestral property is likely to fetch you a handsome amount and make it possible to buy a condominium in an upscale housing society. A startup may turn profitable soon. Shop owners may find an increase in footfalls.

Virgo Family Today

A family drama can unfold today on the domestic front, but don’t take sides. Those working from home may not get the peace and quiet they need for working efficiently. Children may hanker for an outing today, so plan to take them to the least crowded spots to keep them safe.

Virgo Career Today

If you want to curry favour with your boss, give credit to him/ her for your hard work in front of the top boss.Those in a high-pressure job must take a break and sleep well. Students feeling the pressure of studies should learn to get comfortable with the uncomfortable.

Virgo Health Today

You are likely to opt for healthy food choices to remain healthy. It is advisable to get medical tests done regularly, so as nothing comes as a shock to you. Sportsperson will need to train hard and develop self-belief to succeed in their chosen sport. Leading an active life helps.

Virgo Love Life Today

Lover is likely to make the weekend memorable by delighting you with something unexpected. An engagement or wedding you are planning to hold now will need to be a small affair due to the pandemic. Marital boat cruises along smoothy for married couples.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Light Green





