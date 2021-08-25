Virgo Daily Horoscope: Astrological Prediction for August 25

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You do not need to fret as you will get many opportunities to prove your mettle in different walks of life. There will be plenty of things to keep you busy and occupied in the coming days. There might be brief periods of tension in between but do not let those bother you or pull you down. Your soaring confidence level will enable you to increase your productivity, which in turn, will be good for your overall development. A disciplined lifestyle will bring in constructive changes in you, helping you to move ahead with more enthusiasm.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial condition is likely to get better in the coming days, which will enable you to buy items of necessity, for which you had been waiting since long. You might also receive a handsome amount of money from speculative deals in business, which you had invested in some time ago.

Virgo Family Today

An emotional upheaval is likely to disrupt the peace and tranquility at home. Avoid getting into confrontations with elders. You need to give the gift of time to your family members to enjoy the blissful atmosphere.

Virgo Career Today

Luck is shining bright on you and your professional front is looking very vibrant. Your enthusiasm will land you leadership opportunities at workplace, which is likely to be followed by a rise in salary and a promotion in rank. A trip to a foreign land is also on the cards.

Virgo Health Today

As far as your health is concerned, you will prosper physically and mentally. A sound body and mind will let you relax and enjoy the best things in life - be it a good meal or a long excursion to a far-off place.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your flirtatious nature will bring you in contact with a person of interest, who will fall for your charm instantaneously. A thrilling new relationship is on the anvil for you. Some of you might plan a romantic getaway with your partner someplace exciting.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue





