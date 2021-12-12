Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 12: Don't fret too much on petty issues

VIRGO (August 23- September 23)

Dear Virgos, when it comes to being methodological, industrious, practical and at the same time analytical, you win the race as nobody else can. You believe in bringing out the best (perfect) or nothing on the table. And, today you are flourishing and fulfilling each of your overpowering qualities. Today, you are going to be your best and true version. But, Virgos, bringing your sensitive and emotional side to the forefront, you are required not to fret too much on unimportant and petty issues in life today.

Virgo Finance Today

Today seems to be a good day in realizing good returns and profits on your real estate deals. If looking to buy or book a property, you might do it today as well. Also, buying a new vehicle today will bring inauspicious results to the business.

Virgo Family Today

You can expect some good news from a distant family relative. You are feeling joyous and happy today and everyone around you will get the vibe and sync in the same mood too. A good family dinner is expected with everyone sitting together and enjoying a good time.

Virgo Career Today

Virgos, you are a true workaholic and we acknowledge that. But today don't be so harsh on yourself, take some pause if needed and then get back. Professionals will be charged up to perform their best in the office. Students will be rewarded with good results.

Virgo Health Today

Today, you will feel an unmatched level of motivation and inspiration to stay fit and healthy and for this, you might as well end up signing up for a new gym membership or yoga workshop. Take care of your joints and massage them with oil at night.

Virgo Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse will be a little too demanding today and you shall better fulfil their demands to not make a mess out of it in the future. Also, you will be rewarded with some extra love and affection, so what's the big deal.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

