Virgo Daily Horoscope for January 9: Quite a fruitful day

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Today, you may experience a change in the way things are shaping up for you. You are likely to put your bright ideas into action. The day may be quite satisfying and fruitful as far as your professional and personal aspects are concerned. You may get to choose from better prospects presented to you for an improved life and a secure future. There is a possibility that exciting, new adventures may be waiting for you on the other side. You may channelize your energy into something constructive today. Following your instincts may give you an edge over your rivals. Your self-confidence is likely to be unmatched and you may enjoy doing things that keep you occupied and happy. Travelling may help you relax and rejuvenate your senses. Property matters can be kept on hold for some more time.

Virgo Finance Today

On the financial front, past investment made in an immovable asset is likely to bear fruits. You may receive gains from business dealings. Expenses may be on the rise but an additional income source is likely to balance it out.

Virgo Family Today

On the domestic front, your relationship with loved ones may be strained. Children may try to cheer you up with their cheerful nature. Avoid constant conflicts at home and make efforts to restore normalcy.

Virgo Career Today

On the professional front, you may find it a smooth sailing as your creative ideas are likely to benefit the organization in a big way. Your bosses may be quite impressed. An advanced training course may enhance your skills.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, you may need to slow down on your rigorous physical activities, as your body may start to show signs of wear and tear. Joining a Reiki class may not only heal your body but also bring you peace of mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

On the romantic front, your love life may undergo stress as an unexpected turn of events is foreseen. You and your partner may have to stay strong as mutual understanding may only save your relationship from breaking apart.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026