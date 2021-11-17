Virgo Daily Horoscope for November 17: Take a break and relax!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Virgo individuals are blessed with powerful intelligence and are always ready to expand their knowledge reserves. Ruled by the planet Mercury, Virgo is the sign of intelligence. You usually have a systematic approach to life. You always ensure that you don’t miss any loophole behind. You appear to be calm and collected. But underneath you have a great intensity that demands you bring order to your worlds. You just cannot let things slip beyond your control and will be willing to put in any amount of effort to save someone’s family from being ruined. This attitude of yours is what people admire! It is suggested to avoid any proposal of work trips for now and stay inclined towards office work. Stay indoors and spend time with your family.

Virgo Finance Today

You will get a promotion according to your performance with a possible increase in your salary. Natives who were unemployed are likely to get a job that will help them improve their economic condition.

Virgo Family Today

Today, you might experience an overarching influence of emotions in your life. Initially, you may find yourself unable to respond rationally because someone close to you has been affected, but you are well aware of your responsibilities.

Virgo Career Today

You might think that you can run away from openly expressing yourself by probably joining your colleagues or pretending to be tired to avoid any conversation, but you might find the overflow of emotions taking control over your thoughts.

Virgo Health Today

Although you are seldom ill, it is preferable to give in to your need to rest and relax before you get so exhausted. Take the much-needed break to relax your mind and body.

Virgo Love Life Today

There is someone close to you who wants to be your lover. It will be better if you let this person know your feelings very openly. However this person is an ultimate source of love and compassion for you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

