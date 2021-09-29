Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sep 29: Career growth on track!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You will be brilliantly decisive all day in all areas of your life. Whether you are contemplating matters of professional or personal importance, you will be able to fully see the impact of your choices. You will be able to get a lot of work done by adopting a diplomatic approach, along with discipline and hard work. Approach things in a level-headed and sensible way and avoid taking too long to reach a successful outcome by concentrating on important tasks. You may face some anxious moments while taking on an important or aggressive role within an association or relationship. Shrug off your shyness and you will find things working in your favor. Going on unwanted trips can prove disadvantageous and make the entire exercise unsavory. Dispute in property is likely to be settled amicably today.

Virgo Finance Today

Your financial life will get better due to gains from some of your past investments or through some long-term schemes. A sudden windfall may enable some you to settle your outstanding debt or loan sooner than schedule.

Virgo Family Today

Students will get relief from all kinds of problems and will be able to concentrate better, thus improving their performance. All new relationships in the family are likely to be beneficial and long-lasting today.

Virgo Career Today

Today, there is likely to be an increase in your responsibilities at work. You are advised to take special care of whatever work you do during this time. You will be able to improve your relationship with your superiors and subordinates by resolving all your prior disputes at workplace.

Virgo Health Today

On the health front, give your body adequate rest and guard against fatigue. You need to improve your mental strength and clarity. This will help maintain your calm. Spend time with friends to recharge your mind.

Virgo Love Life Today

Married couples could be blessed with a child bringing happiness all around. Make sure you show your partner how much you appreciate them to keep the romantic relationship vibrant and exciting.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Coffee

