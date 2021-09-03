Virgo Daily Horoscope for Sept 3: Today words may impact your work

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You are logical and chart your own path to success. You take risks and do not shy away from experimenting. You pay attention to detail and make sure that the job you do is very well done. You remain focused on your goals and do not hesitate to own responsibility. Your cheerful disposition and patience are your strongest points and make you win in most situations. You need to watch your tongue as it could not only harm your own interests but can also bring a rift in your closest relationships.

Virgo Finance Today

You are likely to witness some fluctuations in your financial situation today, but you will see profits flowing in too. An additional source of income in the form of a new business will keep your financial condition steady and strong, giving you a free hand to buy items of luxury for your home.

Virgo Family Today

There will be a situation of turmoil on your domestic front, as you will see ego clashes at home among elders. The peaceful homely atmosphere will be disturbed and you will have to interfere to restore normalcy.

Virgo Career Today

Those who are self-employed might have to undertake a job-related travel overseas, which is likely to disrupt your daily routine. On the professional front, new projects will start coming in, which will keep you occupied. Seniors are likely to give you additional responsibilities.

Virgo Health Today

You can relax as far as your health is concerned as you are likely to enjoy its perks today. Your positive thoughts will go hand in hand with your sound mind and work wonders for your overall wellbeing. A jogging routine with health-conscious friends will benefit you.

Virgo Love Life Today

Those in a new romantic relationship need to give some space and time to your beloved to understand your feelings. Some of you are likely to start a secret love affair with a colleague, which will be exciting in the coming days. Mutual understanding and affection will bring intimacy in love life.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia/Magenta





