Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, April 17, 2023 advices to avoid ego clashes

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 17, 2023 02:26 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for 17 April 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Fortune will arrive from different areas today.

Daily horoscope prediction says, your self-confidence is unmatched.

Beware; some friction may erupt in your romantic life.
Beware; some friction may erupt in your romantic life.

Accurate Virgo daily horoscope predictions for 17 April 2023 is here. Read your career, finance, health, and romance status this month to plan in advance.

Know that issues may erupt in romantic relationship today. Avoid ego clashes and talk openly to resolve them. At the office, you will perform greatly. Both finance and health would be good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Beware; some friction may erupt in your romantic life. The partner may not be happy with your attitude. There can be arguments that may go out of control. However, as a responsible lover, you need to control your emotions and should not use words that may insult the lover. Once lost, respect cannot be gained back. Single Virgos can wait for someone today. You’ll find love in the second half of the day. Wait till tomorrow to propose.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Those who are workaholics may have reasons to smile. Today, the organization would need your help. As you reach the office, tasks would be lined up. Always treat co-workers politely and stay away from office politics. Team leaders and managers need to be cautious to not miss the deadline. Businessmen can also think about expanding the trade to new areas or launching new concepts today. Some clients may be too happy to extend funds for expansion. Students need to work hard and success will be theirs.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status would be intact today Fortune will arrive from different areas and you would be happy to spend it for your needs. Businessmen may find financial support from clients to expand their business. Utilize the day to buy electronic appliances, a scooter, a car, or a house. You may also spend money on charity today. However, do not invest in a stock, speculative business, or any business sector as the day is not suitable for that.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Your health will be good today. Despite some minor ailments such as headaches, stomach issues, and throat infections, you’ll feel good today. Regular light exercises like walking in a park can do wonders. Control your diet and reduce the intake of both sugar and salt. Some ladies may complain about knee pain and gynaecological issues.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

