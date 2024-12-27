Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 predicts a romantic aura

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 27, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Avoid buying luxury items today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool even at turbulent times

Be a caring lover and also spare time for the relationship. Ensure you meet the expectations of the seniors at work. Both your wealth and health are good today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Be a caring lover and also spare time for the relationship.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 27, 2024: Be a caring lover and also spare time for the relationship.

Settle the love-related issues with a positive attitude. Professionally, you will do well. While financially, you are stable today, be sure your health is also in perfect condition.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

There will be pleasant and creative moments in the love affair. Ensure you avoid digging into the past that may upset the lover. Instead you may be involved in activities that you both love. The female Virgos who face opposition from their parents will have good news. Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings. Office romance is not a good idea, especially for married Virgos as the spouse will find this out in the second part of the day.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Utilize every opportunity at the workplace to professionally grow. Some IT professionals will travel to the client’s office while business developers will succeed in bringing in new concepts. Be careful while expressing opinions at team meetings. Some of your words may be mistaken by the seniors. Some entrepreneurs may have a tiff with authorities and this needs to be resolved before the day ends. Put in efforts to raise funds that will also ensure you expand the trade to new territories without much difficulty.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Be sensible when it comes to expenditure. Avoid buying luxury items today. Instead, spend on essentials and save the rest for the rainy day. You may also provide money to charity or contribute to a celebration within the office or family. Those who are waiting for a home loan to be approved will have good news today. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for business expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise. You may spend more time with family or friends as this will help you control the office stress. Some Virgos will develop viral fever, headache, eye conjunctivitis, or coughing issues that may disrupt the day. Drink plenty of water and avoid smoking. Avoid junk food and consume a balanced meal rich in proteins and nutrients.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
