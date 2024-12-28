Menu Explore
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 predicts incoming wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 28, 2024 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the family.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a person or principles

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Both wealth and health are positive today. 
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 28, 2024: Both wealth and health are positive today. 

Settle the differences in the love affair. Devote more time at work and meet the expectations of the seniors. Both wealth and health are positive today.

Be fair in the love affair today. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform the best in your career. Utilize the opportunities to prove your mettle. Monetary status is perfect today and health will give no trouble.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to introduce your lover to the family. Some females will also get engaged today. Single natives may find someone interesting and this will also lead to the beginning of a new love affair. Some love affairs will require more communication and this is vital in long-distance affairs. Those who had a recent breakup will find an interesting person in the second half of the day and it may turn into a new relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Opt for new opportunities that will test your professional mettle. Your communication skills will work out at the client meeting today. Scientists, doctors, professors, authors, and automobile engineers will have a good day however bankers and accountants need to be a little careful in the first half of the day. Businessmen will have minor troubles related to licensing policies but this will be resolved in a day or two. Entrepreneurs looking for new options to augment their profit will be happy to see new opportunities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Though wealth will come in, it is good to have control over the expenditure. You must not spend a big amount on luxury items. You may buy home appliances or electronic devices but not property or vehicle. Do not lend a big amount to a friend as this will lead to disputes later. Businessmen can raise funds through promoters which will help in future expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will trouble you. The first part of the day is auspicious for medical surgeries. Have a healthy diet rich in proteins and vitamins. For senior people, a joyous and calm environment is mandatory. Switch to a healthy diet and those who want to quit smoking can try it today. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

