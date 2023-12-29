close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts worries but wealth

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, December 29, 2023 predicts worries but wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 29, 2023 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Dec 29, 2023 to know your astrological predictions. Virgos can expect minor issues related to the stomach.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in creating destiny

Have a strong love bond and also take up crucial professional assignments. Handle wealth smartly and also be careful about health throughout the day.

Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Handle wealth smartly and also be careful about health throughout the day.
Virgo Daily Horoscope for December 29, 2023: Handle wealth smartly and also be careful about health throughout the day.

Despite minor issues in the romantic relationship, you’ll enjoy it fully. Professional success will help you stay in the good book of the management. While financially you are good, wealth can be a concern.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

You will see minor troubles in the first part of the day and these need to be resolved before the day ends. Keep egos out of the love life and ensure you appreciate the personal and professional endeavors of the lover. Be patient in a relationship and always be a good listener. Giving surprises will help to rev up the relationship. Virgo females can expect proposals today and interestingly, a good friend or a coworker will also approach you. Married Virgos need to be trustworthy in the relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Major professional tasks wait for you. The management trusts your potential and expects you to accomplish it without compromising the quality. If you are planning a job change, the second half of the day is a good option. Students applying for foreign universities can expect positive news. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business. Those who are into restaurants, food stalls, and bakeries may have trouble from authorities.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will come up today. However, it is wise to be cautious while spending. Some long-pending dues will be cleared and a financial dispute will also be settled in the first half of the day. Your spouse may support you financially. Traders will see funds from even foreign locations, easing up the expansion plan. Virgo males can also expect to inherit a family property today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Virgos can expect minor issues related to the stomach. Sometimes, you will need medical attention. Female natives may complain about stress and migraine and children may have minor cuts while playing. You should also be careful about your diet, which may include vitamins, minerals, and proteins. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

horoscope-2024
horoscope-2024
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out