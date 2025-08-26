Virgo Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Take every job as an opportunity to prove your potential

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Focus on your goals Embrace happiness in the relationship. Ensure you prove your professional mettle through commitment. Prosperity exists today. Minor health issues exist. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Enjoy a fabulous love life and resolve all troubles that disturbed the past. You will utilize every professional opportunity to prove your mettle. Financially, you are good, but pay attention to your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will be a mixed bag today. You need to be a good listener and must also try to understand the feelings of your partner. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people. Female natives have a high chance of conceiving, and you need to be ready to welcome a new member to the family. Some females will be the centre of attraction at official or family functions and will also receive proposals.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Take every job as an opportunity to prove your potential. Bankers, IT professionals, legal persons, chefs, architects, manufacturers, chemists, and media persons will have a tough schedule today. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in hours. Stay away from office politics and ensure you stay in the good books of the management. Some salespeople will travel for job reasons, while businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from different sources, and this will help you settle all pending dues. The second half of the day is good for buying jewellery. Some females invest in property that will bring in good returns in the future. You may also contribute to a celebration at the office or within the family. Businessmen will raise funds for trade expansions. You may also sell off a property today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

There can be issues associated with skin, and some children will also require medical attention for oral health issues. Seniors may have complaints related to breathing or sleeplessness, which may require medical attention. You may face issues related to blood pressure or heart, but that can be kept under control with extra care. Those who are driving should follow all traffic rules today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

