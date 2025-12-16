Virgo Horoscope Today for December 15, 2025: Astro tips for overcoming academic hurdles

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be confident about your vision Keep the lover happy by spending more time together. Continue giving the best results in the job. Have a balanced expenditure to stay financially healthy. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the relationship issues, and you must ensure that you both spend more time together. Your performance requires improvement at the workplace. Avoid monetary issues with relatives today. Your health will have issues.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Display a mature attitude in life and never impose your opinion. This will help you resolve the crisis amicably before the sun sets. You need to be a patient listener today. Some male natives will meet the ex-flame, and this will rekindle the old affair. However, married male natives must stay away from anything that may impact their marital life. It is also good to control the temper while having disagreements.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful at the office, as minor allegations may come against you related to performance. Healthcare, hospitality, animation, and architecture professionals will see opportunities abroad. You may be required to come up with innovative concepts at team sessions. Today is also good day to upgrade your knowledge, which will help in crucial projects in the coming days. Government employees may have a change in location, while banking professionals should be careful about the calculations. Students will clear the hurdles for higher studies.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You may also renovate the home today, but do not lend a big amount to someone, as there will be issues in getting it back. Some seniors will also divide the wealth among their children today. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues today. Consider making smart investments, including in land, stock, and trade. You may inherit a property today or even win a legal battle.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will come up. You will develop vision-related issues. It is also good to consult a doctor for hair loss. Pregnant girls need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler or boarding a bus. You may develop body aches or pain in joints. Children will have issues associated with teeth. Seniors must be careful while walking on a wet floor.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)