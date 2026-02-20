Virgo Horoscope Today for February 20, 2026: Traders may require additional effort to settle the pending dues today

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You determine the destiny Maintain a positive attitude in both love and professional life. Handle both wealth and health diligently. Pay attention to your lifestyle and skip junk food. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep the lover happy today, and ensure you also take up crucial responsibilities in your career. Handle wealth carefully. No major health issues will also come up.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Value the emotions of the lover and also take up the relationship with the parents for approval. Maybe your ex-partner will try to come back, and this can be a pleasant moment. It is good to be a patient listener today. You must not lose your temper even while having disagreements. Consider a vacation together that will strengthen the bonding. Some relationships will see the influence of an external factor, such as a friend or relative, which may complicate things today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today You will require brushing up on the technical knowledge for a specific project or a client session. Those who are keen to quit a job can put down the paper, as interview calls will come in hours. Artists, painters, authors, musicians, and actors will see opportunities to display their talent. Those who are newly joined at work must be careful while giving opinions at team meetings. It is also good to avoid harsh words at team sessions, as this may impact the professional profile. Traders may require additional effort to settle the pending dues today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. Some minor work at home can be done, and you may also buy electronic equipment. Those who are keen to buy a home can do so today is auspicious to buy property. Take the initiative to also deposit money in mutual funds and speculative businesses. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds, and some traders will also receive money in foreign currency.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Stay healthy by consuming a healthy diet that includes low sugar, more vegetables, and no aerated drinks. Those who are on vacation should also be careful to pack all required medicines. Oral health issues will be there among children, and consult a dentist. You may also have trouble related to bones. Seniors must be careful while using a staircase or a wet floor.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

