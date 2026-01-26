Virgo Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: Rekindling an old affair is possible

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with confidence
Maintain a harmonious love relationship, where you also spend more time talking. The office life will be productive. Financial issues will also come up today.
There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Financial issues exist. Health can also give some trouble today.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Adopt a positive attitude in the love affair. Some females who have difficulties at home due to affairs will get support from their parents. This also paves the way for discussions about marriage. Single natives may also pick the day to propose to their crush, as the response will be positive. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
Be calm even while handling complex tasks. Your seniors will trust your mettle and will also assign new tasks that are challenging. IT, healthcare, human resources, finance, marketing, telecommunication, legal, and logistics professionals will see new opportunities abroad. You may also come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Those who are in the notice period can expect an offer letter in the first half of the day. Some businessmen may face issues with local authorities, and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the day ends.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
There will be minor monetary issues involving a sibling. Ensure you handle financial issues with a positive attitude. This is a good time for investments, but you need to keep your eyes open and be selective. Be careful while signing financial deals. Some females will also take the initiative to resolve the property issues within the family.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. Do not compromise on health. Start the day early with exercise and also have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues, and consulting a doctor is a good idea. Those who have digestion-related issues must avoid outside food.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More