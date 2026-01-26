Virgo Horoscope Today for January 26, 2026: Rekindling an old affair is possible

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with confidence Maintain a harmonious love relationship, where you also spend more time talking. The office life will be productive. Financial issues will also come up today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Financial issues exist. Health can also give some trouble today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Adopt a positive attitude in the love affair. Some females who have difficulties at home due to affairs will get support from their parents. This also paves the way for discussions about marriage. Single natives may also pick the day to propose to their crush, as the response will be positive. Some toxic love affairs will come to an end. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Be calm even while handling complex tasks. Your seniors will trust your mettle and will also assign new tasks that are challenging. IT, healthcare, human resources, finance, marketing, telecommunication, legal, and logistics professionals will see new opportunities abroad. You may also come up with innovative ideas at team sessions. Those who are in the notice period can expect an offer letter in the first half of the day. Some businessmen may face issues with local authorities, and it is crucial to handle them diplomatically before the day ends.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today There will be minor monetary issues involving a sibling. Ensure you handle financial issues with a positive attitude. This is a good time for investments, but you need to keep your eyes open and be selective. Be careful while signing financial deals. Some females will also take the initiative to resolve the property issues within the family.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Minor infections, including sore throat, cough, flu, and sneezing, will be common. Do not compromise on health. Start the day early with exercise and also have a balanced diet rich in proteins and nutrients. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues, and consulting a doctor is a good idea. Those who have digestion-related issues must avoid outside food.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler : Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone : Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)