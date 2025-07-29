Virgo Horoscope Today for July 29, 2025: Single folks may meet a new interesting person

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Settle the challenges with a smile Handle the romance-related issues with confidence. Take up new responsibilities at work that prove your mettle. Consider spending less and saving more money. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Despite multiple issues in the relationship, it will be strong. Look for more chances at the job to display your potential. Wealth exists, and your health is also good today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will witness minor issues, and mostly, the tremors will be related to egos. It is crucial to keep the lover in high spirits. Those who are travelling need to connect with their lover over the phone today to express their feelings. Single natives may meet a new interesting person, but do not propose today as the day is not auspicious. Married females may have issues with the family members of their spouse, but this should not impact their marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

There will be challenges that you need to address today. Do not under any circumstances set pretenses, as that may derail your plans to work with these clients and even set a bad name for the business. Your communication skills will work at the negotiation table with clients today. Some government offices will have a change in location, while lawyers, academicians, judges, receptionists, and bankers will work overtime. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and you will succeed in settling all existing issues with siblings and relatives. You may also donate money to charity. You may go ahead with the idea of buying a home appliance or electronic device. Some females will invest in jewellery, which is also a form of investment. Businessmen will see good returns from trade, which will also help in making future expansions.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain diet and fitness, as changes in your diet or workout could lead to the relapse of health issues.

The day is good to start attending a gym. Those who have heart-related troubles must stay away from lifting heavy objects. Do not hesitate to take senior natives to a doctor when they complain of chest pain or stomach issues. You may also prefer quitting both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)