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    Virgo Horoscope Today for March 16, 2026: You are professionally good and can also take up new responsibilities

    Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings.

    Published on: Mar 16, 2026 9:21 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let egos play spoilsport

    Make your love life stronger with a sincere approach. Take up new roles at the office today. Financial prosperity exists, and your health is also positive.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Show your best performance at the workplace. Your sincerity in love life will help in making the relationship stronger. The financial prosperity permits smart investment decisions. Your health is also good today.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Look for creative moments in the relationship. You need to have open communication to keep the love affair alive. The relationship will see multiple twists today, mostly positive. Some long-distance affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will get a new lease of life. Single natives may also consider express the feelings to the crush in the second part of the day. Married male natives must be careful not to get involved in office romance.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    You are professionally good and can also take up new responsibilities. This will also prove your discipline, commitment, and dedication, which will be noticed by your management. In case you prefer more recognition, stay away from office politics and be expressive at meetings. You may also handle some tasks that will augment the company’s profit. The second part of the day is good for communicating with clients. You may also pick this part of the day to attend new job calls.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    No major financial issues will be there. This helps you make crucial monetary decisions both in your personal and professional life. You may consider property, stock, and speculative business as good investment options. Buy electronic appliances today. You may also contribute to a celebration at the workplace. Entrepreneurs should be careful before making crucial expansion plans or signing new deals.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    No major health issues will be there. However, seniors may develop pain in joints, and females may complain about gynaecological issues. It is good to avoid lifting heavy objects today. You may also have viral fever or an infection in the ears. Females may raise issues of digestion. There can also be oral health issues. Be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today For March 16, 2026: You Are Professionally Good And Can Also Take Up New Responsibilities

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

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    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
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    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
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    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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