Wed, Oct 08, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for October 8, 2025: An auspicious time for family planning

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 08, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: The financial issues may stop you from making major investments today.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, your smile denotes your confidence

Stay happy in the relationship by keeping egos out. Have a productive office environment. The financial issues may stop you from making major investments today.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Stay sincere in your love life. Your professional performance will bring in positive results. You should be careful about the financial decisions today. Health can also cause trouble.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair creative and productive. Those who are new to a love affair should spend more time with the partner to know the person better. Be sensible in arguments and never lose patience, as you need to control the damage before things go out of hand. Do not let a third person interfere in the love affair. An office romance may look fabulous on paper, but can be troublesome in real life. Married females may seriously consider expanding the family.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent at the workplace, and this will help you handle crucial tasks that demand extreme care and attention. You will receive positive feedback from clients, and this will be noticed by the management. There will be a hint of promotion or appraisal, which would motivate you to strive harder. Entrepreneurs may face challenges in rolling the money into the business, and sometimes clashes with the partner may impact the business. Students may succeed in getting admission to foreign universities for higher studies.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may trouble you. There will be arguments with trade partners that demand an early settlement. Pick the day to resolve a monetary issue with a sibling. Some females will wear jewelry, which is also an investment. You should also be careful not to make blind investments in the stock market. However, you may buy a new property.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may develop cardiac or kidney-related issues today and would need medical attention. Spend more time with the family, and you should also be careful not to bring the office stress home. Children may develop bruises while playing, but they won’t be serious. Today is a good day to start exercising, and you may also join a gym. You may also pick the day to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

