Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Virgo Horoscope Today for September 8, 2025: Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:05 am IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today: Entrepreneurs can pick the first part of the day to launch a new venture.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Say yes to challenges today

Stay cool even during disagreements in love. Never compromise on ethics at work, and you will be healthy. Financial issues prevent you from making major investment issues.

Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Mutual trust helps your relationship stay strong. New tasks at work will keep you busy and productive. While your health is positive, minor monetary issues exist.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making remarks, and you’ll see the day is packed with love. You need to devote more time to love and ensure you both share all emotions, both good and bad. Some females will be happy to go back to the previous relationship. However, this should not impact the current love affair. Single natives will also find someone special while travelling or attending a function. Married females may seriously consider going the family way.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you strive to give the best professional results. New responsibilities will come up, and you are also expected not to compromise on the quality. Those who want to quit the job can put down the paper in the first half of the day, and new interview calls will start coming by evening. Utilizing communication skills to impress the clients and students will also clear the examinations. Entrepreneurs can pick the first part of the day to launch a new venture. Students looking for admission to a foreign university will be happy about the result.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be minor issues related to the payments, and you may also be pulled into a property-related discussion within the family that may create chaos in your personal life. Some seniors will need medical expenses today, while you can also pick an electronic device for the home. Those who are keen to invest in the stock market need to have a proper idea about it. Losing money is the last thing you want.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Maintain a healthy lifestyle packed with good food and exercise. Devote more time to the family, and this will give more mental peace. Some females will require medical attention for stomach-related issues. Children may develop a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. Seniors having issues with sleep may require consulting a doctor. Wear a helmet while riding a two-wheeler today.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
