Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024 predicts you'll handle all troubles

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Handle all troubles with a confident smile Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 9, 2024. Despite minor troubles in the first half of the day, you will see some good memorable moments in the evening.

Settle the issues in the love life to have a happy day. Despite the professional challenges, you will be productive. Both wealth & health rank high today.

Resolve the issues in the relationship to be happy with the partner. Accomplish all assigned tasks at the office. Utilize the wealth for a better future. Today, health will also be on your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor troubles in the first half of the day, you will see some good memorable moments in the evening. Spend an evening at a restaurant or go for a drive where you may make crucial future decisions. Singles will find a partner by the second part of the day and the chances are high that the relationship will be long-standing. Misunderstandings may happen between you and the lover but open communication will resolve issues.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible at the workplace and also avoid confrontations with the seniors. Show the commitment to take up new responsibilities. Express your opinion at team meetings and your suggestions will have many takers. Business developers, marketing and sales persons, and promoters need to bring out good results today. Students appearing for competitive examinations can also obtain positive results. The second half of the day is also good for launching new ventures or raising funds for trade expansions.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

There will be prosperity in life. And this also brings in good opportunities to invest money in stock, trade, and speculative business. The second half of the day is good to buy jewelry or electronic appliances for the home. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday today. Some females will succeed in finding funds to launch a business. Students in foreign universities will need money to pay the academic fees.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

You may expect bone-related issues today. The second part of the day is good to meet a doctor for chest-related issues. There can be mid fever or migraine which can disrupt the normal day. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857