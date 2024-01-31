 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts financial risks | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts financial risks

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 31, 2024 predicts financial risks

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 31, 2024 12:34 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for Jan 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You’ll see no major health or financial risk today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Problems make you strong

Resolve issues in romance and also spare time for the partner. Take up new responsibilities at the office. You’ll see no major health or financial risk today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Professional success is another major attribute of the day.

A normal love life will be filled with happiness. Professional success is another major attribute of the day. The financial situation is strong and you will also enjoy good health today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be cordial in the relationship and stay out of confrontations. Don't lose the cool even while having disagreements. Your partner may try to provoke but do not fall into this trap. Married Virgo natives must ensure that the rapport with the family of the spouse is intact. Some misunderstandings may happen in the love affair but this won’t last for long. Give more space to the partner as this is crucial in a relationship. Be confident as you will have a great time ahead.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You can expect a new job offer today. The Virgos who are in the notice period and have updated their profile on a job portal will receive an interview call. Attend it to receive an offer letter with a better package. If you are a hardworking professional, office life will be successful and you may get ample opportunities to display your skills. For team leaders, new ideas and concepts will be accepted by the management.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Have a proper financial plan today. Get in touch with bank authorities for a loan and it will be approved. Your monetary status will improve and some Virgos will also clear all pending dues. The second half of the day is good for buying home appliances. Entrepreneurs can confidently get into new ventures as capital will not be a concern. Today is also auspicious to invest in a speculative business that may bring in fortune in the future.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Be confident about your health. Start the day with exercise or a walk in the park for about half an hour. Drink plenty of water and also take care of the diet. You need to have a balance between office and personal life. Do not bring the office stress to home and spend more time with the family.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

