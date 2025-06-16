Search Search
Monday, Jun 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 16, 2025, predicts crucial investment decisions

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 16, 2025 04:05 AM IST

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Your elders may not agree with your relationship.

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are not scared of challenges

Stay happy in your love life and ensure you also achieve all professional goals. Prosperity will help in making crucial financial investment decisions today.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025: Be sensible while making official decisions. (Freepik)
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, 16 June 2025: Be sensible while making official decisions. (Freepik)

The relationship demands open communication. You should also be ready to take risks in terms of your career. You are fortunate in terms of wealth and health today.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your elders may not agree with your relationship, and even your plan for a marriage may be in a fix. Be cautious not to put egos in the relationship that may hamper the relationship. You should also be careful about the words you use while sitting with your partner, as some statements may be misunderstood by the lover, leading to chaos. Your attitude is crucial here. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the relationship.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be sensible while making official decisions. Your attitude is crucial at the office. Those who work in a team at the office need to stay away from office gossip and must be friendly with the rest of the crew. Some tasks will be challenges, and you may require working additional hours. Bankers and accountants will have a tight schedule while marketing and salespersons will travel to convince the client. The second part of the day is good for attending job interviews.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in, and this will help you settle financial issues with friends or relatives. You may also invest in property or speculative business, but ensure you do proper homework before making a crucial decision. Ensure you don’t lend a large amount to someone, as you may have trouble getting it back. Businessmen will be successful in clearing all pending dues and may also get good returns today.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you. However, some seniors may develop respiratory issues, and it is good to be careful while venturing into dusty areas. Some females will complain about skin infections. Children may develop viral fever, sore throat, or ear infections that will require medical attention. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may cause trouble.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, June 16, 2025, predicts crucial investment decisions
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On