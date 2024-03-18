 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts financial gains | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts financial gains

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 18, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. You are fortunate to receive wealth from a previous investment.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are realistic in your approach

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. While you spend more time together, express your feelings and also make a call to the future.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024. While you spend more time together, express your feelings and also make a call to the future.

Be sensible and sensitive in both personal and professional life. Minor professional issues may be there but you’ll resolve them. Handle wealth smartly today.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Today, you’ll love that life will be productive. No major professional issue will be there. Both health and wealth will also be good throughout the day.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Today is good to take the love affair to the next level. While you spend more time together, express your feelings and also make a call to the future. You may introduce the lover to the family. If you propose to someone, a positive response may happen. Married Virgos should not get into office romance that may put your marital life in danger today. A romantic dinner or a night drive can make things more passionate and memorable.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities at the office to display your caliber. Minor issues related to productivity may happen which will annoy the senior. However, things will improve as the day improves. Virgos planning to quit the job can put down the paper in the first part of the day. Those who have interviews scheduled for you today can be sure about the result. Some entrepreneurs will have financial issues, especially in receiving funds from abroad. Students will have good results and some may even qualify for the preliminary competitive examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

You are fortunate to receive wealth from a previous investment. Virgos may inherit a property today or win a legal battle. You may also settle a financial dispute with a friend. Some Virgos will invest in real estate. The second half of the day is good for buying jewelry. Some major financial plans will go as expected. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, minor breath-related issues will be there. Virgos with Asthma must not venture outside in dust. Go for a morning or evening walk as this would improve your blood circulation and improve your fitness considerably. There can be minor issues related to legs and eyes, such as joint pain but they are not serious.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Daily Horoscope Prediction says,

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 18, 2024 predicts financial gains
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On