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    Virgo Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: A celebration in love will be foreseen

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Celebrate the best moments with your partner.

    Published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:05 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

    Daily horoscope prediction says, sail through high tides

    Settle lingering disputes in your personal life to ensure a happy day. Professional challenges may arise, but your skills will help you overcome them. Your financial outlook remains bright.

    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Celebrate the best moments with your partner. At work, be meticulous in resolving any issues. Your health and wealth are both in a favorable state.

    Virgo Love Horoscope Today

    Being a caring partner will lead to fruitful results. Avoid arguments and, if you are ready, consider discussing marriage. Respecting your partner's personal space will prevent friction. Married women should avoid contact with ex-lovers to keep family peace. If you have a crush, today is a positive day to express your feelings.

    Virgo Career Horoscope Today

    Maintain high productivity to counter any minor performance critiques. Be careful with your wording in meetings to avoid being misunderstood by seniors. This is an excellent time for architects and mechanics to consider starting their own firms. Students may receive positive news regarding foreign education. Trust your business partners, but stay vigilant regarding finances.

    Virgo Money Horoscope Today

    Fortune is on your side today. You are in a strong position to buy a home or a car. A family vacation abroad is within reach. Business owners will find the funds needed for growth. Use the end of the day to settle any outstanding financial disputes.

    Virgo Health Horoscope Today

    Focus on your lifestyle by replacing junk food with leafy greens. Joining a yoga class or a gym would be beneficial. Watch out for minor ear or eye infections. Be careful on wet floors to avoid falling. Parents should keep an eye on children for signs of viral fever.

    Virgo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
    • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
    • Symbol: Virgin maiden
    • Element: Earth
    • Body Part: Intestine
    • Sign Ruler: Mercury
    • Lucky Day: Wednesday
    • Lucky Color: Gray
    • Lucky Number: 7
    • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

    Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. PandeyVedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.comE-mail: djnpandey@gmail.comPhone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Virgo Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: A Celebration In Love Will Be Foreseen

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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