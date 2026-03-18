Virgo Horoscope Today March 18, 2026: A celebration in love will be foreseen

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) Daily horoscope prediction says, sail through high tides Settle lingering disputes in your personal life to ensure a happy day. Professional challenges may arise, but your skills will help you overcome them. Your financial outlook remains bright. Virgo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Celebrate the best moments with your partner. At work, be meticulous in resolving any issues. Your health and wealth are both in a favorable state.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today Being a caring partner will lead to fruitful results. Avoid arguments and, if you are ready, consider discussing marriage. Respecting your partner's personal space will prevent friction. Married women should avoid contact with ex-lovers to keep family peace. If you have a crush, today is a positive day to express your feelings.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today Maintain high productivity to counter any minor performance critiques. Be careful with your wording in meetings to avoid being misunderstood by seniors. This is an excellent time for architects and mechanics to consider starting their own firms. Students may receive positive news regarding foreign education. Trust your business partners, but stay vigilant regarding finances.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today Fortune is on your side today. You are in a strong position to buy a home or a car. A family vacation abroad is within reach. Business owners will find the funds needed for growth. Use the end of the day to settle any outstanding financial disputes.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today Focus on your lifestyle by replacing junk food with leafy greens. Joining a yoga class or a gym would be beneficial. Watch out for minor ear or eye infections. Be careful on wet floors to avoid falling. Parents should keep an eye on children for signs of viral fever.

Virgo Sign Attributes Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. PandeyVedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.comE-mail: djnpandey@gmail.comPhone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)