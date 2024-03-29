Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts good fortune in business

Virgo- (23rd August to 22nd September) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stay calm even in turbulent hours Go for smart solutions while having a crisis in your job. Be careful to settle all love-related issues. Your financial status is another highlight of today. Handle all romance-related issues on a positive note. At the office, you will give the best results. Take up new jobs and prove your mettle. You are also good in both health and wealth. Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024. You are also good in both health and wealth.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Be cool in the love affair. Minor tremors may be there. However, you will successfully overcome them. Provide personal space to the lover and do not impose your opinions on the lover. Female Virgos will be fortunate to receive a proposal today. Married Virgos should go to the old relationship as the family life will be compromised. Be open in communication and also ensure your love affair is free from cracks. Married females must maintain a harmonious relationship with the family members of the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Pick up new assignments at the office to prove your professional potential. Some Virgos will travel today for job reasons. Job seekers will have good news by noon. Bankers, accountants, media persons, academicians, and botanists will have a tight schedule while IT and healthcare professionals will also consider relocating abroad. Dissatisfied clients may create mayhem and you would need your excellent communication skills to resolve this crisis. Some students will clear university examinations as well as competitive ones today.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

As money will flow into the coffers, you can be serious about expanding the wealth through real estate or business. You may also find fortune in speculative business. Some Virgos will need money for medical expenditures at home. A bank loan will be approved today and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters. Those who handle the pharmaceutical or textile business will also see good returns.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Fitness is crucial and avoid fast and junk food from the menu. Instead, add green leafy vegetables to the diet. Some females will need medical attention as they may develop sudden breathing issues. Hypertension can cause trouble in the second half of the day. If you have surgery scheduled for the day, go ahead with the plan.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Symbol: Virgin maiden

Element: Earth

Body Part: Intestine

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Gray

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

