 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts luck with sapphire gemstone | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts luck with sapphire gemstone

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024 predicts luck with sapphire gemstone

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 09, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for March 9, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Despite minor challenges, professional life will be successful.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be expressive in the relationship today

There will be happiness in the love life. Despite minor challenges, professional life will be successful. Utilize wealth smartly and avoid large investments.

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Love is in the air and you can feel it.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, March 9, 2024: Love is in the air and you can feel it.

Love is in the air and you can feel it. The office life will be highly packed and make use of opportunities to excel at the workplace. Financially, you’ll do well but ensure you have control over the expenditure. Keep a watch on your health.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Look for creative ways to express love. Your sweetheart expects you to spare time for love. You may sit together to discuss the future. You may also make a plan for a weekend holiday. You need to be open in communication and should not force opinions on partners. Settle the issues of the past and avoid unpleasant conversations. Your parents will approve of the love affair. Married female Virgos will be happy in the house of the spouse.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while attending client sessions. You need to have a ‘Plan B’ and should also convince the client about the scope of the project. Some IT projects may have a deadline today or require rework which may impact the team morale. However, take this as an opportunity to prove your mettle. Utilize your proficiency and communication skills and deliver the task as early as possible. Businessmen can confidently launch a new idea or concept in the first half of the day.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Look for more ways to save money. Despite wealth coming in from different sources, you will see minor issues in the second part of the day. The expenses will also be higher. You need to save for the rainy day. Some Virgos will have a medical emergency at home. The previous investments will also not bring the expected results. It is crucial to have an eye on every aspect of finance in the business to avoid future complications.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Those who have cardiac issues will need medical attention today. Some seniors will develop chest infections while Virgos with asthma must avoid dust. Pregnant females must be careful while riding a scooter or boarding a train. Those who are diabetic may have infections that may cause trouble.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On