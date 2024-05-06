 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts a stable love life | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024 predicts a stable love life

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 06, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 6, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Some love affairs may have minor tremors today.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Work to enhance your potential

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 06, 2024. There will be pressure from your partner to agree to a few concepts or demands that you may find unacceptable.
Work to keep the love affair intact. No major work-related issues will impact the routine. Handle wealth proficiently and your health is also good today.

Work to keep the love affair intact. No major work-related issues will impact the routine. Handle wealth proficiently and your health is also good today.

Minor love-related issues may happen today. Resolve issues at work and also give the best results. Have a close watch on both wealth and health.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Some love affairs may have minor tremors today. There will be pressure from your partner to agree to a few concepts or demands that you may find unacceptable. It is vital you maintain personal dignity and do not let the lover hurt your egos today. Avoid arguments despite disagreements and you must handle crises with diplomacy. Single Virgos can confidently approach the crush as the stars of romance are stronger today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

IT professionals as well as copywriters and architects will have a busy schedule where they will spend overtime at the workstation. Sales persons as well as business developers will have to come up with fresh ideas at team meetings. Stay in the good book of the management. You can also expect a hike in salary today. Businessmen will get funds from abroad which will help in expansion to new locations. Some students will crack competitive examinations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

No major financial disturbance will be there. Wealth will come in as the day progresses. You may also repay the bank loan today. However, when you receive money, the expenses may also go up which is not a nice thing. Always have a reserve for the rainy day. Avoid big spending as well as donating money to charity today. Some Virgos will win a legal battle while businessmen will get the support of promoters to raise funds.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will trouble you. But be careful about viral infections today. Some female Virgos may suffer cuts while working in the kitchen. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports including trekking and rock climbing today. Senior Virgos should reduce the intake of oiled stuff and sugar. Waking up early in the morning and sleeping on time at night can help you avoid many diseases.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

