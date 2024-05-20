 Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts financial stability | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 20, 2024
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024 predicts financial stability

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 20, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo daily horoscope for May 20, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Single Virgos may come across someone interesting.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be patient and composed even during rough times

Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. You may express your feelings without inhibition and the response will be positive.
Virgo Daily Horoscope Today, May 20, 2024. You may express your feelings without inhibition and the response will be positive.

Troubleshoot all romance-related issues. Ensure you contribute the best at work. Handle wealth diligently. Ensure health is also good & have a balanced diet.

Be genuine in your relationship and this will help you spend more happy time with your lover. Handle office responsibilities with care. Financially you are good today. Health should also be given priority.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Single Virgos may come across someone interesting. You may express your feelings without inhibition and the response will be positive. Your attitude is vital in a romantic life and do not let disagreements hamper the love life. Today is auspicious to take the relationship to the next level. Some Virgos will get back from their parents. Married Virgos should stay away from office romance that can have serious consequences including a break up in the marital life.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

You need to take a professional stand on different matters. Those who are planning a job change will be lucky today to find one. Junior employees should ensure that their work speaks their proficiency. Your performance may win appreciation from both domestic and foreign clients. Legal, hospitality, IT, banking, and healthcare professionals will have a tightly packed schedule. Those who are appearing for competitive examinations will be successful today. Businessmen will find new partnerships that will work well.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may exist but your routine life will be unaffected. The second part of the day is good for purchasing electronic appliances. You may also repay a loan today. This is also a good time to make additional investments. Property, speculative business, and shares are good options. You will see a good return from business and will also be successful in raising funds through promoters. Today, you may even purchase a vehicle in the second half.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

Despite you having minor health troubles, things will be good today. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco. You may start the day with exercise. A walk in the park for about 20 minutes is also a good way to start the day. Keep the plate of sugar and oily stuff. While traveling, ensure you carry a medical kit. Some seniors may develop breathing issues and you need to consult a doctor whenever necessary.

Virgo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  • Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  • Symbol: Virgin maiden
  • Element: Earth
  • Body Part: Intestine
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Gray
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

