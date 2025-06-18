Virgo Horoscope for 18 June 2025: Prosperity at your side

Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, stand by the principles today Look for splendid moments in the love affair and consider challenges at work to prove your diligence. Both prosperity and health will be positive today. Virgo Horoscope Today: Both prosperity and health will be positive today. (Freepik)

There is no scope for ego clashes in a love life. Be ready to face tough challenges at the office today. Utilize the wealth to clear the dues. Health is also at your side.

Virgo Love Horoscope Today

Your relationship will take a new turn, which will be mostly positive. The lover demands your presence, and it is crucial to spare time for romance. You should be careful not to delve into the past, which may upset your partner. Whenever you have misunderstandings, sit and talk with an open mind to resolve them. Be genuine in your dealings and always be patient. Married male natives should not get entangled in office romance, as their spouse will catch them red-handed today.

Virgo Career Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments at the workplace and give innovative suggestions at meetings. Female professionals should be careful, as office gossip may be there for them. Do not let anyone play with your emotions and reply to them with your professional performance. Some tasks will demand you to work additional hours, while IT and healthcare employees will see opportunities to relocate abroad. Traders may develop minor issues with local authorities today. Businessmen can also expand their territories as today is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Virgo Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be at your side. You will receive money from different sources, and this will also help you in making crucial investment decisions. You may try your fortune in the stock market. You may also renovate the house today. Females can confidently resolve a property-related dispute, while the second part of the day is good for buying an automobile.

Virgo Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will come up. However, seniors should not miss the medication nd must also consult a doctor whenever feeling uneasiness. Those who want to put down the weight or gain muscles can start hitting the gym today.. Devote more time to the family, and this will give more mental peace. Your ailments will be down when you keep control over mental agonies.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)