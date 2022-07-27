Virgo Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 27,'22 states, postpone plans

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23) Virgo natives may have a strong financial condition, allowing them to splurge on themselves and their loved ones. Your professional front may be bright. Your knowledge and expertise in the field is likely to bring you social rewards. However, not everything is fine on your romantic front. Your partner is likely expecting a commitment from you, while you may want time to settle down. This may give rise to problems in the relationship. You may feel under the weather on the health front. Physical exercises and meditation therapy are likely to keep you fit and happy. On the domestic front, youngsters may need your guidance. However, your busy schedules may get in the way. Undertake a long pending vacation with family. This may mend your ties and restore harmony. Those looking to invest in property need to postpone their plans. Students may receive good grades in exams.

Virgo Finance Today Virgos, your additional source of income may bring financial gains, which can take care of your increasing expenses. Avoid lending money even to close friends. Investing surplus capital in a profit-making venture is on the cards.

Virgo Family Today Although Virgos may devote enough time to loved ones, your family members may demand more from you. This is likely to give rise to clashes, disrupting the peace and happiness on the domestic front. Find ways to eliminate this.

Virgo Career Today On the professional front, Virgo natives may have to comply with the ideas of a subordinate to finish pending tasks. Make sure the quality of work is not compromised. You may be required to take calculated risks at work.

Virgo Health Today On the health front, Virgos may face some hurdles. Your disciplined lifestyle is likely to be disrupted due to recurring ailments. This may worry you and cause discomfort. Incorporating healthy habits may bring your health back on track.

Virgo Love Life Today On the romantic front, singles are likely to enter into a new relationship, which may not turn out to be as wholesome as expected. Recently married couples may need time for mutual affection and intimacy to grow between them.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

