Virgo Horoscope Today, November 1, 2026: A connection could guide your goals, but keep financial decisions grounded

A useful conversation or a manageable shared goal may give the day a welcome sense of direction. With the Moon in Cancer in your eleventh house all day, contacts, friendships and personal aspirations receive attention, though financial gains are not guaranteed. You may hear from an elder sibling or someone whose perspective helps you see a practical option. Ask a clear question rather than expecting them to understand the whole situation immediately. A group plan can be enjoyable if everyone knows what is involved and nobody feels obliged to overspend. Appreciation may come through a sincere comment or a request for your input; accept it warmly without turning it into another responsibility. Choose one wish that has a small next step available today. Making an enquiry, arranging a meeting or identifying missing information may be enough. Leave room for companionship that has no productive purpose, too. Not every friendly exchange needs to become a plan, favor or measure of your progress.
Virgo Love Horoscope Today
Shared hopes can bring you closer, especially when you discuss them without demanding an immediate timetable. Your partner may enjoy hearing what you would like to do together over the coming weeks. Saturn in Pisces, your seventh house, is retrograde, making dependable boundaries and agreements important. Decide how to handle a recurring interruption, such as work calls during a shared meal, rather than letting irritation accumulate. An elder sibling or trusted friend may offer perspective, but avoid inviting them to judge a private disagreement. Singles may enjoy meeting someone through familiar company. Keep the conversation natural and allow interest to develop without turning every pleasant exchange into a prediction.
Virgo Career Horoscope Today
A contact may provide useful information, but you still need to make your request specific. Tell a colleague which detail you need and how it relates to the task, rather than asking them to review everything. A team discussion can be useful when it ends with clear ownership of the next steps. Students may benefit from comparing methods with a classmate and then attempting the question independently. If positive feedback comes your way, note what worked so you can repeat the method rather than simply enjoy the compliment. Keep promises proportionate to the time available. Today favors a realistic milestone that moves an existing goal forward more than an impressive announcement without a practical arrangement behind it. Record useful decisions before the conversation ends.
Virgo Money Horoscope Today
An encouraging conversation about income is not the same as money received. Check the amount, payment stage and any deductions before adjusting your budget. Jupiter in Leo, your twelfth house, is direct, making limits important around outgoings and private responsibilities. Set an affordable ceiling for a contribution or quiet family expense. If you are comparing a fixed deposit with a mutual fund, distinguish between certainty of terms, access to money and investment risk rather than choosing based on popularity. Mercury in Libra, your second house, is retrograde, so review figures and payment instructions carefully. Avoid committing funds during a hurried discussion.
Virgo Health Horoscope Today
Social energy may be available, but do not let your routine become an afterthought. Rahu in Aquarius, your sixth house, and Ketu in Leo, your twelfth house, are retrograde, highlighting the balance between managing duties and switching off. Stop checking a completed task once your agreed work period ends. Choose gentle movement that fits the day rather than postponing activity until you find the perfect time. Keep meals regular when meeting friends, and allow yourself to leave a gathering before you become overtired. Enjoyment is easier when tomorrow's energy is not entirely borrowed.
Tip for the Day: Turn a shared hope into one affordable, clearly agreed next step.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More