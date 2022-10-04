Virgo Horoscope Today, October 4, 2022: Obstacles in your work life

VIRGO(Aug 24-Sept 23) Today, domestic happiness will fill the day of Virgo natives. It’s an auspicious time to organise a small celebration as it will strengthen their ties. You may plan a trip outside the country or the city for a social engagement. It may keep the young ones in the family excited. You may take a step nearer to acquiring property after coming across a reliable and trustworthy agent. Involving yourself in voluntary work would enable Virgo natives to help someone in distress unknowingly. However, you will need to keep your ears and eyes open to succeed on the professional front. You may feel stressed due to obstacles in your work life. So keep your wits about yourself to emerge unscathed. Trying to remain calm and composed is the best approach to handle the uncertain situation on the romantic front. You should also postpone making any important decisions for now. Virgo students may face some hindrance in their education due to a lack of concentration and focus. Seek help if things become worse.

Virgo Finance Today Virgo natives may not have enough to buy something expensive and may need to tighten their belts a bit. Don’t trust someone’s advice on the investment front, as you may end up losing money. Business professionals may face some obstacles in getting their work done.

Virgo Family Today Everyone in the family will be in a good mood on the domestic front. Therefore, you should plan a family meal. The party will most likely keep everyone in a jovial mood, and you will enjoy the company of your loved ones. Moreover, towards the end of the day, you could receive support from your maternal kin on some critical issues.

Virgo Career Today Virgo natives should not neglect old projects for new ones; otherwise, the day could prove doubly disadvantageous on the professional front. There is a probability of deterioration of the relationship with senior officials at the workplace. So remain alert.

Virgo Health Today Avoid overeating to keep a check on weight, thus enabling yourself to maintain sound health. Virgo natives experiencing minor health problems might finally receive some relief today with a different approach. For example, a massage or session at a spa may invigorate you.

Virgo Love Life Today Although things may appear to be against you on the romantic front, your belief in your relationship will soon change the situation. You may have to be at your diplomatic best so as not to aggravate the upset mood of your significant other.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

