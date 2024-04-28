 Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts opportunities abroad soon | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Virgo Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts opportunities abroad soon

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 12:05 AM IST

Read Virgo weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health is normal but pay attention.

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, minor money issues will trouble you while your health is normal.

Keep your love life stronger this week. Professional success also exists. Minor money issues will trouble you while your health is normal. Control the diet. Handle the love-related issues with care to stay happy this week. A busy office schedule will also provide many career growth opportunities. Financially minor troubles may come up. Health is normal but pay attention. 

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week 

Your love life will see different twists this week. Be careful while having heated conversations as a statement may be misunderstood by the lover and this may also lead to chaos in the relationship. Take a sincere approach in the love life and consider the partner while making big decisions. Some love affairs may turn disastrous and open communication is the only way to overcome the crisis. Some Virgos will meet the ex-flame to rekindle the old relationship. However, married Virgos should not opt for this as their marital life will be in trouble.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week 

If you are not happy with your present job, consider shifting the company as you may get new opportunities this week. Be cordial at workplace with the coworkers and ensure you accept every new assignment without hesitation. Present your ideas without inhibition at team meetings as this will also add value to the profile. Marketing and salespersons will travel this week and some healthcare professionals will move abroad. 

 

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week

Your financial discipline will help in handling the monetary crisis in the first part of the week. Despite money coming from different sources, you may face unexpected challenges that may require immediate action. You may develop a financial issue with a sibling or friend. Some Virgos will succeed in raising funds for business while a loan repayment will also turn into trouble. You may renovate a house or buy a vehicle.

  

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week 

There is no serious medical issue this week. However, some females may complain about gynecological issues that will require consulting a doctor. Avoid driving at a high speed and pregnant females must skip adventure sports including mountain biking and underwater activities. Avoid both junk food and outside food. Take up yoga or any other physical exercise. 

 

 Virgo Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed
  •  Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive
  •  Symbol: Virgin maiden
  •  Element: Earth
  •  Body Part: Intestine
  •  Sign Ruler: Mercury
  •  Lucky Day: Wednesday
  •  Lucky Color: Gray
  •  Lucky Number: 7
  •  Lucky Stone: Sapphire

 

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

