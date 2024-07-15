Weekly Career Horoscope for July 15-21, 2024

Aries: You will have an active week coming. A greater workload than usual may characterise the beginning of the week. But as the week progresses, you will realise that your plans and projects are on an easy run. This is the time to be more proactive and demonstrate leadership and willingness to take responsibility in case of any emerging challenges. Be more active in career development, and do not miss an opportunity to learn something new. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: This week, the ability to change and adapt is your ticket to success. Do not be too fixated on a specific job search method because it may prevent you from seizing the right time as dictated by the planets. Be ready for new offers and contacts who may know of a lead or can direct you to one. Stay receptive to new ideas and tasks, which could lead to breakthroughs. Financially, there are indications of money inflow from an unknown source.

Gemini: This week, positive changes in the workplace environment will lead to better opportunities. For those of you seeking new employment opportunities, this week presents positive changes. Employ your talents and acquaintances to make progress in your career path. However, do not be too relaxed, as it can lead to poor output. Stay motivated to handle new tasks and assignments and show your worth to management.

Cancer: The beginning of this week can lead to issues while working on a project requiring extra thinking and time. Be confident when addressing issues in the workplace, and do not be afraid to seek advice from colleagues or superiors if needed. This week calls for patience and flexibility to commence working on tasks with a tactical approach. The opportunities will not come easy, but the chance to work hard for them is worth it.

Leo: Your work and efforts will be valued this week. This is the best time to bring out your best and seize new opportunities for growth and development. It is important to seize this opportunity to propose radical solutions since they will be welcomed. Academic-oriented professionals will also benefit from this supportive energy, leading to academic milestones. Stay disciplined with your learning schedule, as it will help you in the future.

Virgo: Working people might experience some opposition and interruptions at work this week. Be composed, and do not get distracted by events happening around you. Do not engage in any sort of conflict, and focus on the work to be done. This time requires extra hard work and being ready to deal with any form of hitches. Be flexible, and do not hesitate to ask for assistance from coworkers or supervisors. Overcome this phase with hard work and professionalism.

Libra: The employed may have to solve problems in their line of duty that may present difficulties. This includes thinking beyond the typical approach to meet work goals and targets. Use coworkers for creative tasks that make work more efficient and employees more satisfied. Be frugal in the use of financial resources. Networking can result in being offered a job, so go to conferences, seminars or other meetings in your field.

Scorpio: This is an ideal time to prove that you are ready to go the extra mile and can deliver. Another thing you should contemplate doing is to ask for more responsibilities or offer more assignments that demonstrate your capabilities. This week, you should be able to apply time management and timely completion of the tasks effectively. Focus on the end result, share your ideas with your colleagues, and try to show that you are capable of doing more.

Sagittarius: Some challenges are expected this week as some of the days may turn out to be tough. One should avoid getting emotional at the workplace and not make hasty decisions. It is possible that the idea that has been put across may not be understood in the intended manner. Therefore, you must consider how well you are communicating. This is the time for professional development and fine-tuning your communication skills.

Capricorn: This week, pay attention to how advice from peers or superiors is handled. It can be helpful to consult them when assessing the current projects or your chosen job. Do not hesitate to act if you realise that some employees are not delivering the best services. Do not debate or contradict each other, but be encouraging and try to find how to work on the issue. This approach will also encourage teamwork.

Aquarius: This week, you will be rather contemplative about your job hunt or employment status. It is high time to assess the opportunities and think about the future possibilities. Job seekers should take time to ensure that their resumes are well done. For those of you who are gainfully employed, this week will help you make sense of things and know what the future holds for your working life. This may make you feel prepared to level up your skills.

Pisces: The coming week will be great as you may participate in important meetings with the government authorities and other authoritative organisations. These interactions will generate new business prospects and will enable future successful business relations. Maintain the pace to be professional, as your work will likely be recognised and appreciated. Keep pushing yourself, for negative forces will not affect your focused attitude.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779