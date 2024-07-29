Weekly Career Horoscope for July 29 – August 4, 2024

Aries: This week, career matters are at the forefront of your life as you become more assertive and business-like in your approach. You will be able to approach professional life more seriously and set goals that will likely be achieved. This new-found commitment will not go unnoticed and can open the path to new and hitherto unknown avenues. The stars shower luck and money in business, so be ready to grasp the opportunities. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Your past achievements could be in the spotlight this week, and you will be congratulated by fellow colleagues and even superiors. This may be in terms of a promotion, a new crucial project, or just appreciation. Take this period of recognition, but do not get comfortable. This positive energy should be directed to go further, to set new goals and new challenges. Your creativity and persistence will come in handy as you build for the future.

Gemini: The stars inspire you to welcome learning experiences and to think about travel that could expand your career horizons. You will feel much more positive about life in general, and this will translate to the way you handle work-related issues. This positive outlook will not only help you get more done but will also help lift the spirits of those around you. Believe in yourself and handle all obstacles with elegance and intelligence.

Cancer: This week, your career might be a bit turbulent. You may have conflicts with seniors or bosses, which is not good because it may reduce your freedom of movement at the workplace. This friction may make you feel irritated and restricted in your position, which is a clear sign that it might be time to reflect on your modus operandi and how you can be more assertive on your job without being insubordinate. Don’t let this situation escalate.

Leo: This week, you will feel like you are the star of the show, and your energy will be strong. People will be naturally attracted to you at the workplace, which will act as an opportunity to strengthen your relationships. Harness this energy to make a lasting first impression in business meetings, presentations, or even a job interview. Embrace and nurture the beauty within you and adapt it to address any challenges that may be faced in the workplace.

Virgo: This week is rather packed with a lot happening. You will have a lot of tasks and activities that you do on a daily basis, which can be quite demanding at times. However, this active pace will bring productivity and achievement. It is important not to be discouraged and to remain focused on the goals set for the project. Just be sure to keep up the pace and productivity, for it will not be long before your dedication is rewarded.

Libra: This week, the cosmos is favourable for improving certain aspects of your professional activity. There will be times when things turn out not as you expected, but be ready to manage them. It is advisable to rely on your intuition when it comes to important decision-making. Networking could be beneficial in terms of establishing new contacts; therefore, it is advisable not to avoid social gatherings or partnerships.

Scorpio: This is the best time in business to start thinking of expansion strategies or go for a larger scale of operation. Trust in yourself and your ability to assess risks in order to make the right decisions. When you stay focused and committed to your goals, you will be able to accomplish a lot. Working professionals will have to make some quick decisions when it comes to a critical project. Use your energy to bring new business to your company.

Sagittarius: This week, your career path requires a rational action plan and a touch of inspiration. There may be circumstances where one is faced with problems that call for creativity. Do not stick to conventional approaches to solving problems; instead, try to be as innovative as possible in how you approach your work. Being pragmatic and creative will keep you on top of your game and help you edge out others.

Capricorn: This week, the planetary positions will be beneficial in igniting the spirit of adventure in your career. One may be urged to look for new experiences and make crucial decisions. Trust your intuition and do not rule out the options that might seem quite peculiar if they could potentially guide you to your dream job. In the case of people in leadership roles or business owners, there may be situations where risk-taking will lead to beneficial results.

Aquarius: While you are sure of what you want and believe is good, excessive stubbornness in your opinions might become a stumbling block. Some may even discover you are rigid and uncomfortable with new ideas. Avoid being overbearing and overly confident in your new knowledge, and remain flexible. This will assist you in addressing issues that you come across and effectively capitalising on opportunities.

Pisces: This week, you have an opportunity to examine past failures. This sort of self-awareness will be useful for your growth; make sure you do not repeat the same mistakes and make better choices in the future. It is important not to think of this period of introspection as a weakness but rather embrace it as a strength as you advance in your career. This way, you are setting yourself up for significant career changes in the next few months.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779