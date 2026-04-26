Weekly Career & Money Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026: Astro guidance for job, growth and workplace decisions

Aries Career Energy: Past opportunities and connections Read your weekly Career Horoscope for April 26-May 2, 2026 (Freepik)

Something from the past may return—an old project, client, or idea. This is your chance to approach it with more experience and clarity. Use past lessons wisely, but avoid repeating old mistakes.

Crystal Combination: Use Rhodonite and Green Aventurine to balance emotions and attract renewed opportunities.

Taurus Career Energy: Success and visibility

This is a highly positive week for career growth. Recognition, appreciation, or progress is likely. Your confidence will help you stand out and attract better opportunities.

Crystal Combination: Use Citrine and Pyrite to attract success, abundance, and visibility.

Gemini Career Energy: Long-term stability

You are being guided to focus on long-term growth rather than short-term gains. This is a good time for financial planning and stability. Think about investments or building something sustainable.

Crystal Combination: Use Jade and Tiger’s Eye to attract stability and wise financial decisions.

Cancer Career Energy: Growth and expansion

Your work is entering a phase of growth and development. Nurturing your ideas will lead to long-term success. This is also a good time for creative projects.

Crystal Combination: Use Moonstone and Green Aventurine to support growth and intuitive decisions.

Leo Career Energy: Rest and strategy

You may need to slow down and reassess your approach. Taking a pause will help you avoid burnout and make better decisions. Do not rush important choices.

Crystal Combination: Use Amethyst and Fluorite to calm the mind and improve focus.

Virgo Career Energy: Balance and steady progress

This is a week of stability and gradual growth. Avoid extremes and focus on maintaining balance in your work. Consistency will bring results.

Crystal Combination: Use Aquamarine and Clear Quartz to maintain clarity and balanced decisions.

Libra Career Energy: Competition and defence

You may need to stand your ground in your professional environment. Your ideas or position may be challenged. Confidence and persistence will help you succeed.

Crystal Combination: Use Black Onyx and Tiger’s Eye to strengthen confidence and protection.

Scorpio Career Energy: Stability and financial security

This is a strong week for financial grounding and stability. Practical decisions will lead to long-term benefits. Focus on managing resources wisely.

Crystal Combination: Use Smoky Quartz and Pyrite to attract financial stability and security.

Sagittarius Career Energy: Transformation

A major shift may occur in your career. This could involve leaving something behind or changing direction. This transformation will lead to growth. Do not resist change.

Crystal Combination: Use Obsidian and Malachite to support release and transformation.

Capricorn Career Energy: Indecision

You may feel stuck between two choices related to work or finances. Avoid delaying decisions—clarity will come through action. Trust your judgment.

Crystal Combination: Use Fluorite and Sodalite to clear confusion and improve decision-making.

Aquarius Career Energy: Stress and overthinking

You may feel anxious about your work or financial situation. Your thoughts may be amplifying the stress. Focus on practical solutions rather than worry.

Crystal Combination: Use Amethyst and Howlite to calm anxiety and bring mental clarity.

Pisces Career Energy: Caution and awareness

Be mindful of your professional environment. Not everything may be as transparent as it seems. Avoid shortcuts or unclear agreements.

Crystal Combination: Use Labradorite + Black Tourmaline to protect your energy and enhance awareness.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

Email: enigmatarottribe@gmail.com

Website: www.enigmatarottribe.com

DM for session @ 9654465163