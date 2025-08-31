Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, August 31-September 6, 2025: Your commitment at work will be visible

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Celebrate the life Be creative in love and consider the professional challenges to prove your diligence. Minor financial issues may come up. Health demands more care. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Fix love-related problems. Be sensible at official events and take up new challenges that will help you grow in your career. Both wealth and health demand attention this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Minor friction may be there in the first part of the week. It is crucial to settle the issue without pointing fingers at the lover. Look forward to engaging in exciting activities that you both love. Those who prefer taking the relationship to the next level may consider the first part of the week to take a call. As the chances of your partner getting pregnant are high, the unmarried couple needs to be highly cautious.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment to the profession will be visible, but some office-related politics can play the spoilsport. Do not let egos impact professional performance. You may also update the resume on a job portal if you are keen to change jobs. Marketing and salespersons may travel, and healthcare professionals will handle critical cases. New opportunities in business may come in, and based on them, try expanding your turf. Students will also clear competitive examinations this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues will be there. You should be careful about the expenditure and be careful about online transactions with strangers. There can be monetary conflicts within the family that need early settlement. You may buy a new property or a vehicle this week. Be careful not to invest in speculative business in the first part of the week. Those who are into business will be keen to expand the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will come up. Those who have a history of cardiac illness will develop complications in the first part of the week. You should be ready to have oral health issues, while some children will also complain about minor bruises. Seniors will have pain in their joints, and you may also develop sleep-related issues. Spend more time with the people you love, and this resolves mental stress.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)