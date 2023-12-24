Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Dec 24-30, 2023 expect new projects at office

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Innovative Beginnings, Open Communication Aquarius Horoscope 2022(Aquarius Horoscope 2022)

This week holds great potential for Aquarius natives to explore innovative paths, engage in open dialogues, and reinvent aspects of their lives. Remember to use your discerning intellect in taking crucial decisions.

With an alignment of stars in your favor, Aquarians will enjoy an inspiring week ahead. Possibilities of beginning something new are high. Open your mind to explore, break free from routine, and allow your creativity to fly high. An excellent time to engage in heartfelt conversations, maybe to clear the air or even get the reassurances you were looking for. In relationships, careers, money matters, or health, trust your instincts but also employ logical reasoning.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Your love life could use some thoughtful conversations this week. Open dialogues will lead to a deeper understanding, reignite passion, and set clear expectations in your relationships. You may find reassurances from your partner comforting, which might lead to emotional strengthening of your bond. Singles could find a fascinating stranger turning into an appealing prospect. A word of caution though, keep a balanced perspective while giving your heart away.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

On the professional front, fresh, innovative ideas might be flooding your mind. The encouragement from higher-ups and supportive colleagues could see your plans turn into successful projects. These exciting changes could set the course of your career on a high trajectory. Make sure to effectively communicate your thoughts to gain collective effort. However, ensure your creativity doesn’t lead you to disregard practical limitations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial decisions need a practical and thorough thought process. New avenues for monetary growth could present themselves, possibly leading to increased income or savings. Speculative investments might look tempting, but logical analysis before plunging in would be a wise approach. Financial prudence should be your mantra this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

The exploration of untraveled paths could impact your physical and mental health. You might feel drained while engaging in mentally taxing creative processes. Make sure to get plenty of rest, stay hydrated and follow a balanced diet. Your mental health is just as important. Practice mindfulness, take out time for hobbies that keep you relaxed and keep stress at bay. Regular exercises or meditations can help maintain equilibrium between work and wellness.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857