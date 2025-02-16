Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, February 16-22, 2025 predicts success within reach

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Stay calm always Catch up with the bright moments of romance while efficiently handling professional life. Both health and wealth will also bring in positive results this week. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, February 16-22, 2025: Be careful while handling challenges at work but there will be success.

Be sensible in the relationship and meet the expectations of the lover. Your discipline at work will result in better outputs. Financially you will be stable and your health will also be good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Your love affair will see more productive time. Engage in activities that you both love. Ensure you have more communication and there shouldn’t be possessiveness in the love affair that may leave the lover suffocated. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single Aquarius male natives may come across someone special and will also express the feeling without hesitation. Stay away from office romance which may impact productivity as well as the domestic life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You will see new opportunities and the success lies in utilizing them. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. You can confidently attend the interview in the first part of the week. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials. Students may also clear competitive examinations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in from different sources this week. You may go ahead with the plan to buy a property but do not spend on luxury. There will be requirements in the family and you are expected to contribute. Be ready to even spend for a legal issue. There are chances that a friend will ask for financial help in the first half of the week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Your general health will be good. But those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful. Pregnant females must also be careful to avoid adventure sports. You will also have minor issues including pain in joints, eye infection, viral fever, and difficulty in breathing. Those who have surgery scheduled can go ahead with the plan.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)