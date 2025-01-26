Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts an inflow of wealth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2025 04:10 AM IST

Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, January 26- February 1, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Officially, you’ll be busy but productive.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you’ll leave no problem unresolved

Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week. Officially, you’ll be busy but productive. Handle wealth carefully. Your health is fine.

Aquarius Weeky Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week.
Aquarius Weeky Horoscope January 26- February 1, 2025: Despite minor issues, the love life will be productive this week.

Resolve the relationship issues with a confident attitude. Financially you are good and a professional life will give you opportunities to grow. Your health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Always stay away from ego clashes, especially with someone whom you have recently met. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. You should also value the personal space of the lover and must not be possessive. For married people, love will flourish in the relationship. Some females may also get pregnant. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

New opportunities will strike at your door. Utilize them to prove your professional mettle. Take up new tasks without hesitation and present your opinion at meetings. A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Traders will have minor licensing issues with local authorities that need to be resolved amicably. Entrepreneurs may sign new partnerships that will also help in pumping money into new projects in faraway locations.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be there. You will succeed in resolving a monetary issue with relatives or friends. Consider the second part of the week to buy a new property. Seniors can consider dividing the wealth among children. You can also think about providing financial help to a friend or relative. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. Some traders will also face tax-related issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Avoid adventure sports, especially in the mountains this week. Some children will have throat issues as well as a viral fever that may stop them from attending school. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
