Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, March 16-22, 2025 predicts new possibilities will knock

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, new opportunities knock the door Prefer sensible decisions related to love and job. Consider major monetary investments that will bring good returns sooner. Health is also good this week. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope March 16-22, 2025: Health is also good this week.

Keep the love life cool and simple. Be productive at the office this week. Despite the prosperity, be careful about the expenses. Health is normal but you need to pay special attention.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let the emotions of your lover get disturbed. Be careful while spending time with your partner and avoid unpleasant conversations. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Some females may get engaged while marriage is also on the cards. Spare the personal space for the lover to win the heart. Married females will find the interference of family members highly irritating and this must be discussed with the spouse.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Perform the best at the workplace and also be productive. Some new assignments will need you to work overtime and this will also ensure career growth. Ensure you impress the clients with your communication skills. You may also have to handle minor ego-related issues in the second part of the week. Your rapport with your coworkers will help in team assignments. Some tasks will require travelling and those who are keen to work abroad will see more opportunities. Businessmen will be productive this week and wealth will also come in.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Money will come in and you will be good to make vital financial decisions. You may try the fortune in real estate and seniors can even consider diving wealth among children. Consider making smart investment plans including in the stock market. You may also consider donating money to charity this week. Businessmen can confidently invest in a new market and some traders will also settle tax-related issues.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will hurt you. However, you need to be careful while traveling, especially to hilly areas. Carry the medicine kit. The second part of the week is good to have surgery. Have a balanced diet with salads and green leafy vegetables. Those who complain about breathing issues must visit a doctor. There can also be minor ailments related to the virus including viral fever and sore throat.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)