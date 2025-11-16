Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 16-22, 2025: A happy romantic life is likely

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you excel in team playing Enjoy a happy romantic life. Your professionalism will help meet the expectations at work. Consider safe monetary investments. Health is also normal. Aquarius Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep egos out of romantic life, and this helps you troubleshoot issues of the past. Professional performance is another attribute of the day. Monetary prosperity exists in life, and your health will also be good this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments in the relationship. Your lover will be keen to discuss the future. The second part of the week is good to settle issues with the ex-lover. Females who face issues in the family will see the support of their parents. You may plan a vacation this weekend, or you may also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Do not bring in past affairs in the conversations, which can have a negative impact. Single females may receive a proposal at the workplace or in the classroom.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Keep the professional affair free from controversies. There will be attempts to belittle your efforts, and this may lead to despair. Do not get into office gossip or politics. Stay away from office dramas, and also possess strong willpower. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

You are fortunate in terms of finance. Wealth will come in from plenty of sources, including property and previous investments. The second part of the week is good to discuss the property with the siblings. You may also try your luck in the stock market. Businessmen will see opportunities to make new contracts, and this also promises unhindered inflow of wealth. The last part of the week is also good for buying a vehicle.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Make exercising a part of the routine. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks. Do not indulge in any activities that involve high risk. It is good to consult a doctor whenever you feel uneasiness. You may also pick this week to give up both alcohol and tobacco.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)