Weekly Horoscope Aquarius,November 19-25, 2023 predicts good fortune ahead

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be positive always! Resolve the troubles in the relationship this week. Be diplomatic at work & this will bring good results. Financially you are good & your health is also fine. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, November 19- 25, 2023: Financially you are good & your health is also fine.(Aquarius Horoscope 2022)

Ensure you perform the best at work. Handle the relationship-related issues with extreme care this week. While financial success will help you make smart decisions health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

You will see minor friction in the relationship in the first part of the week and ensure you resolve the crisis before things get out of hand. Avoid arguments in life and ensure you value the relationship and the person. Consider the opinion of the lover and also shower affection unlimited. Married Aquarius natives can consider a romantic vacation abroad this week.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

You will come across multiple official challenges and it is crucial to overcome them without compromising on productivity. The first half of the week may not be productive and this may invite criticism from the seniors. However, you will overcome this as soon as things are on track. Be sensible at the workplace avoid office politics and do not discuss office gossip. Those who have interviews lined up will also be successful this week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are fortunate this week and as wealth comes in, you are in a good situation to achieve many desires. You may consider buying jewelry or even a car this week. While many Aquarius natives will plan a vacation abroad, some will be keen to invest in multiple sources including speculative business and trade. Realty is another area to mint money this week.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are cool in terms of health. Minor infections will be there including sore throat, viral fever, oral health issues, and skin infection but they won’t give you bad days. Seniors having breathing issues or sleep-related problems must consult a doctor. Pregnant females must avoid riding a scooter or taking part in adventure sports. It is good to have a medical kit ready while traveling long distances.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

