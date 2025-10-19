Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, October 19-25, 2025: Wealth may have issues

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you decide your destiny Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

The love affair may have issues that demand immediate settlement. Opt for challenges at work that will bring success in the coming days. Money issues exist.

Be careful in the love affair to keep the partner happy. New tasks at the workplace will test your professional mettle. Wealth may have issues. Your health is positive this week.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

The love affair demands more communication. Those who are new in a relationship may require devoting more time to their lover. The first part of the week is auspicious to introduce the lover to the parents. Married females should be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in their lives, as this can lead to tremors in the coming days. You may also consider going back to the ex-lover. However, married natives should not do anything that may hurt their marital life.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your commitment at work will bring positive results. There will be hiccups, but you will settle them efficiently. Government officers, healthcare professionals, armed persons, and legal professionals should not bow down to pressure. Your performance will have many backers at the office. Some professionals will also succeed in clearing job interviews this week. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion, and the week is good for it.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Minor monetary issues may come up, and you may also see trouble related to property within the family. However, the second part of the week is good to buy a new property. Avoid major monetary decisions in the first part of the week, but the second part is good to invest in stocks, trade, and speculative business. You will also see an appraisal by the end of the week. The second part of the week is to financially help a sibling or friend.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Ensure you have a properly balanced personal and professional life. Focus on your diet and ensure you are eating healthy. Those with a history of lung and kidney ailments can have medical troubles by the weekend. You should also be careful not to take the professional stress home. Some females will develop oral health issues, and children may also have viral fever this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)