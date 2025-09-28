Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, September 28-October 2, 2025: Good health and well-being are predicted

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you know the priorities Your sincerity in love life will bring in good results. Take up new tasks that will test your professional mettle this week. Property issues exist within the family. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the challenges in the love affair through a smart attitude. You will also succeed in your professional life. Minor wealth issues may be there, but your health is normal.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

Shower affection on the partner, and this will bring happiness. Some long-distance love affairs may not get the expected results, and this can cause distress in life. You both need to have communication to resolve this crisis. This week, female natives may experience an unwanted pregnancy. Hence, unmarried girls need to be highly cautious. Married people must stay out of office romance, as there are chances of something brewing between you and your co-worker.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

There will be opportunities at the workplace to prove your mettle. You need to brush up on the technical skills that will help in client sessions. Those who are into academics, law, botany, media, advertising, and interior design will be successful in meeting the architects. You may also succeed in client sessions. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues associated with property within the family. You need to be careful about the expenditure, and it is also safe to keep a distance from the speculative business. Settle a financial dispute involving a sibling or a friend. You may get back old dues, which would improve the money situation. Traders will be able to expand the business to new territories, while you will also require spending for a celebration at the office or within the family.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

You need to maintain a balanced professional and personal life. It is also good to have a rich diet rich in proteins and nutrients. While you include more fruits in your diet, avoid both alcohol and tobacco. Seniors may have pain in joints, and some females may also develop gynecological complaints. Children may miss school due to a viral fever and a sore throat.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)