Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 22-28, 2026: A prosperous week with a financial windfall, business expansion and more

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your spirit is unscathed this week Sharing emotions unconditionally in a love affair, and you may also prefer new tasks at the workplace that will lead to career growth. Prosperity also exists. Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the relationship stable and consider taking on new roles at the office. Go for diligent financial handling. Your health is also good.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week You must be careful about the relationship this week. There will be instances where you may lose your temper, causing issues that may also be destructive and devastating. Convince the parents about the love affair. The second part of the week is good to take a call on the marriage. Single natives must be careful while approaching the crush in the first part of the week, as the response may not be positive. You may also have issues associated with the previous love affair this week.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week The commitment at the workplace will be tested this week. You will have specific tasks that will require updating your technical skills. You may also travel this week for official purposes. Some professionals will be successful in obtaining promotions or appraisals. The first part of the week is good to appear for job interviews. Some females will have a tough time settling client-related issues. Banking professionals may expect a transfer. Businessmen may expect new opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week Prosperity will be there. However, you must be careful to cut down the unwanted expenditure. The second part of the week is good to buy a new vehicle or a house. There will also be instances where you will spend for legal or medical purposes within the family. Some seniors may have property-related issues to settle. Avoid blind investments in the share market. Instead, go for safe guidance from experts.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week Minor chest-related issues may be present. However, your general health will be fine this week. Some natives may develop cough-related issues. It is also good to consult a doctor for vision-related complaints. Children may require adding more veggies and fruits to their diet. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

