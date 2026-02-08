Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 8-14, 2026: Expect favourable health and wealth by this weekend

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your professionalism deserves accolades Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love and ensure you also take care of the professional requirements at the workplace. Prosperity exists. Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to maintain a happy love life. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week Expect challenges in the love affair this week. You need to be a good listener. The lover expects you to be a good supporter in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you can both engage in exciting activities together. This will strengthen the bond. Some single natives will be fortunate this week to find love. There will also be settlements of issues in the previous love affair, which will rekindle the old relationship.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week There will be hiccups associated with the productivity. It is good to focus on the tasks assigned. The second part of the week is crucial for those who are new to the job. Be careful to not get into arguments with team members or seniors, as this may create issues in the team work. You may require upgrading the technical skills for a specific project this week. You may put down the paper and may also clear job interviews this week. Businessmen handling electronics, automobiles, healthcare, lifestyle, food items, and tourism will see new opportunities.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. It is good to have a proper financial plan, as this will help you with investments. Be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or a relative. You may pick the first part of the week to resolve a monetary conflict with a friend. There will be property-related issues within the family. The second part of the week is also good to buy a new vehicle.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week You are good in terms of health. However, give up both alcohol and tobacco. It is also good to be careful when using a wet floor. Some females will have issues associated with the stomach and eyes. You may develop minor complications related to the joints in the first part of the week. Some children will also have trouble with fingers.

Aries Sign Attributes Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Symbol: Ram

Element: Fire

Body Part: Head

Sign Ruler: Mars

Lucky Day: Tuesday

Lucky Color: Red

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Stone: Ruby Aries Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)