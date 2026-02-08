Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 8-14, 2026: Expect favourable health and wealth by this weekend

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your professionalism deserves accolades
Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love and ensure you also take care of the professional requirements at the workplace.Prosperity exists.
Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to maintain a happy love life. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.
Aries Love Horoscope This Week
Expect challenges in the love affair this week. You need to be a good listener. The lover expects you to be a good supporter in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you can both engage in exciting activities together. This will strengthen the bond. Some single natives will be fortunate this week to find love. There will also be settlements of issues in the previous love affair, which will rekindle the old relationship.
Aries Career Horoscope This Week
There will be hiccups associated with the productivity. It is good to focus on the tasks assigned. The second part of the week is crucial for those who are new to the job. Be careful to not get into arguments with team members or seniors, as this may create issues in the team work. You may require upgrading the technical skills for a specific project this week. You may put down the paper and may also clear job interviews this week. Businessmen handling electronics, automobiles, healthcare, lifestyle, food items, and tourism will see new opportunities.
Aries Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. It is good to have a proper financial plan, as this will help you with investments. Be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or a relative. You may pick the first part of the week to resolve a monetary conflict with a friend. There will be property-related issues within the family. The second part of the week is also good to buy a new vehicle.
Aries Health Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of health. However, give up both alcohol and tobacco. It is also good to be careful when using a wet floor. Some females will have issues associated with the stomach and eyes. You may develop minor complications related to the joints in the first part of the week. Some children will also have trouble with fingers.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More