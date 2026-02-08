Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 8-14, 2026: Expect favourable health and wealth by this weekend

    Aries Weekly Horoscope: It is good to have a proper financial plan today, as this will help you with future investments.

    Published on: Feb 08, 2026 4:00 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, your professionalism deserves accolades

    Overcome the hurdles that stop the free flow of love and ensure you also take care of the professional requirements at the workplace. Prosperity exists.

    Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Aries Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Take up new roles at work to ensure you grow in your career. Handle relationship issues to maintain a happy love life. Both health and wealth will be at your side this week.

    Aries Love Horoscope This Week

    Expect challenges in the love affair this week. You need to be a good listener. The lover expects you to be a good supporter in both personal and professional endeavors. You may also plan a romantic vacation where you can both engage in exciting activities together. This will strengthen the bond. Some single natives will be fortunate this week to find love. There will also be settlements of issues in the previous love affair, which will rekindle the old relationship.

    Aries Career Horoscope This Week

    There will be hiccups associated with the productivity. It is good to focus on the tasks assigned. The second part of the week is crucial for those who are new to the job. Be careful to not get into arguments with team members or seniors, as this may create issues in the team work. You may require upgrading the technical skills for a specific project this week. You may put down the paper and may also clear job interviews this week. Businessmen handling electronics, automobiles, healthcare, lifestyle, food items, and tourism will see new opportunities.

    Aries Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. It is good to have a proper financial plan, as this will help you with investments. Be careful while lending a large amount to a friend or a relative. You may pick the first part of the week to resolve a monetary conflict with a friend. There will be property-related issues within the family. The second part of the week is also good to buy a new vehicle.

    Aries Health Horoscope This Week

    You are good in terms of health. However, give up both alcohol and tobacco. It is also good to be careful when using a wet floor. Some females will have issues associated with the stomach and eyes. You may develop minor complications related to the joints in the first part of the week. Some children will also have trouble with fingers.

    Aries Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious
    • Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient
    • Symbol: Ram
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Head
    • Sign Ruler: Mars
    • Lucky Day: Tuesday
    • Lucky Color: Red
    • Lucky Number: 5
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Aries Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
    • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Aries, February 8-14, 2026: Expect Favourable Health And Wealth By This Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes