Weekly Horoscope Aries from June 29-June 5, 2025: Good returns from past investments

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you create your own destiny Keep the love affair engaging and ensure you also spare time at work to meet the deadlines this week. Wealth will come in but put a cap on the expenditure. Weekly Horoscope Aries, June 29-June 5, 2025: Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover. (Freepik)

Resolve the issues to spend more time with the lover. All professional targets will be met and financially you are stronger. Health will also be positive.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive but you may also expect turbulence in the later part of the week where uninvited troubles will come in the form of egos or interferences of a relative or friend. Your commitment to the love affair may be doubted by the lover which can also bring in trouble. Some lovers will succeed in obtaining the support of parents and the first part of the week is also good to express the feeling to the crush.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

The commitment at work will help you meet the expectations at the workplace. Unexpected issues may come up in a project and the client may also demand rework that may upset you and the team. You should be careful to maintain a good rapport with the team members and the seniors will also be supportive. Bankers, marketing persons, business developers, architects, and academicians may switch jobs this week. Students having an examination would need to put in a little extra effort this week.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There will be no major financial issue and wealth will come in through previous investments. You will also succeed in settling all pending dues. However, it is good to avoid large-scale investments in the stock market unless you have proper knowledge. Businessmen will see additional funds from partners and promoters. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Fortunately, your health will be absolutely fine this week. No major medical issue will disturb the normal life. Make exercise a part of the routine. You must spend more time with the family to keep the mind relaxed. You should also be careful to include more vegetables and fruits in the diet. Some females may develop viral fever or skin-related infections this week.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)