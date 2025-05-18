Weekly Horoscope Aries, May 18-24, 2025 predicts good news in career

Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let tremors impact the life Be expressive in the love affair. Ensure you are productive at work and handle monetary affairs diligently. Handle wealth carefully this week. Aries Weekly Horoscope from Aries, May 18-24, 2025: Handle wealth carefully this week.(Freepik)

Ensure you settle the relationship issues through open conversations. Take up professional challenges. Handle wealth smartly and pay special focus on health.

Aries Love Horoscope This Week

Keep your love affair cool and subtle. Ensure your partner is in a good mood and you both may also plan a vacation together where you may take a call on marriage. Those who are married need to have more conversations and some comments may hurt the lover which you need to avoid. Some long-term relationships may end up in a breakup this week. Single natives will meet a special person to propose and express their feelings.

Aries Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional life will pass through crucial hours and there will be allegations related to different topics which may seriously impact your morale. Office politics can be a major hurdle in your path and it is crucial to troubleshoot this concern. You may also expect a change in location. While businessmen will be happy to expand the business to new locations, it is also wise to consider different angles before making the final call. Students waiting for admission to a foreign university for higher studies will receive good news.

Aries Money Horoscope This Week

There can be issues related to payments and this can create issues in the financial status if you are handling a business. You may also require repaying a loan and a friend or sibling may help you. Avoid large-scale investments in the stock market while you are good to buy a new property. Some females will also buy electronic appliances and will also require spending for a celebration at the workplace.

Aries Health Horoscope This Week

Exercise should be a part of the routine, and spending some time with family members or people with positive attitudes should be a part of it. This will help you get relief from official stress. Stay away from junk food and aerated drinks. Instead include proteins and leafy vegetables in the diet. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a bus or train.

Aries Sign Attributes

Strength: Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious

Optimistic, Energetic, Sincere, Multitalented, Venturesome, generous, cheerful, curious Weakness: Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient

Reckless, Argumentative, Loud-mouthed, Impatient Symbol: Ram

Ram Element: Fire

Fire Body Part: Head

Head Sign Ruler: Mars

Mars Lucky Day: Tuesday

Tuesday Lucky Color: Red

Red Lucky Number: 5

5 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Aries Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Aries, Libra Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)